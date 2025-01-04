Member of banned outfit arrested in Manipur

IMPHAL, Jan 3: A 42-year-old member of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) was arrested from Manipur’s Kakching district, police said on Friday.

The arrested person has been identified as Mayengbam Momocha Meitei and was apprehended on Thursday from Bijoypur Mathak Leikai area, a senior officer said.

The militant outfit has been found involved in extortion and placing of grenades at the residences of several individuals, the officer said.

In December last year, eight cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) were arrested from the same district in connection with the killing of two migrant labourers from Bihar.

Security forces on Friday recovered six firearms and ammunition in a separate operation in Churachandpur district, police said.

The arms and ammunition were recovered from Saiboh village forest area in Churachandpur, another officer said.

Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts, the police said in a statement.

Strict security measures have been taken in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of vehicles.

Altogether 107 checkpoints were installed across Manipur, both in the hills and the valley, the police said.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in the northeastern state since May last year. (PTI)

