MHRC seeks reports into killing incident

SHILLONG, April 18: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has sought reports into the killing of three persons from Assam in East Garo Hills district and ostracizing of a woman on suspicion of practising witchcraft in West Jaintia Hills district.

In a statement issued today, the MHRC informed that it has taken suo motu cognizance pertaining to media reports on charred remains of 3 Assam residents being discovered in East Garo Hills district.

The Commission has issued a notice to the DGP to submit an action taken report (ATR), a detailed report within one month from the date of receipt of the order.

The MHRC also informed that the MHRC has sought a report from the government pertaining to a media report relating to a woman being ostracised from Lumlakhait village on suspicion of practising witchcraft.

The commission has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Meghalaya, to submit a detailed report within 15 days. (NNN)