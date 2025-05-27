Minister Along acknowledges role of non-Nagas in shaping Nagaland

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 26: Nagaland higher education minister Temjen Imna Along said the non-Nagas living in Nagaland are equal contributors in shaping Nagaland like the Nagas.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the felicitation programme of Bengali students who excelled in the HSLC and HSSLC exams this year at St. Mary Hr. Sec. School Dimapur auditorium on Sunday evening as the chief guest, Along acknowledged that the non-Nagas always played an important role in taking Nagaland forward.

The event was organised by the Dimapur Bengali Students Union.

He called on all communities, including non-Nagas, to join hands in building a strong and inclusive Nagaland.

“Our culture is rooted in unity in diversity. This unity is stronger because of our diversity,” he said.

- Advertisement -

On the inner line permit (ILP) implementation in Dimapur, the minister stressed that the issue should be discussed in the right manner, reiterating the state government’s willingness to resolve it through discussion with all communities concerned.

“We are ready to sit down and talk to resolve the issue,” Along added, asserting that the ILP is not an issue that cannot be addressed.

He also said those non-Nagas who settled in Nagaland before 1979 need not worry, as they will not require ILP.

Along added that the issue of concern is illegal Bangladeshi immigration into Nagaland, which is affecting the demography of the state.

- Advertisement -

Congratulating the students who excelled in the examinations, Along said, “You have made your parents, your community, and Nagaland proud.”

He encouraged the students to embrace challenges and remain resilient in the face of adversity.

On the occasion, Along announced that the student from the Bengali community who topped the HSSLC exam 2025 in the science stream will be honoured with a special certificate by the state higher education department.

Nagaland BJP president Benjamin Yepthomi attended the programme as the guest of honour.