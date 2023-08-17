Mizo society aggrieved by unfortunate, deplorable incidents in Manipur: Zoramthanga

AIZAWL, Aug 16 (PTI): Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga on
Tuesday said that unfortunate and deplorable incidents, which
unfolded in violence-hit Manipur since early May, have ‘deeply
aggrieved’ the entire Mizo society.
The chief minister said his government has kept a close watch
on the situation in Manipur and taken a number of steps for the
safety and security of the Mizos stranded in Imphal, particularly
students, since the beginning of the ethnic violence in the
neighbouring state.
”The entire country has been deeply pained by the violent
ethnic conflict which erupted in our neighbouring state of
Manipur in May. The series of unfortunate and deplorable
incidents, which have unfolded since then, have deeply
aggrieved the entire Mizo society” the chief minister said after
unfurling the tricolour during the celebration of the 77th
Independence Day in Aizawl.
The state government undertook relief and rehabilitation
measures for the internally displaced people from Manipur,
who have sought shelter in Mizoram, Zoramthanga said.
More than 2,388.50 quintals of foodgrain have been distributed
to those affected by the ethnic clash in the neighbouring state,
he said.
The Mizoram government has allocated Rs 5 crore for relief and
rehabilitation, and civil societies, NGOs, churches and
individuals have contributed immensely both in cash and kind,
the CM said.
Zoramthanga pointed out that his government has requested
the Centre to provide Rs 10 crore for ensuring basic necessities
to the internally displaced people.
According to the state home department, 12,607 people from
strife-torn Manipur have taken shelter in Mizoram as of
Tuesday.
Of them, 2,765 people took shelter in 38 relief camps and the
remaining 9,842 lived outside such centres, it said.
These relief camps were set up in Aizawl, Kolasib and Saitual
districts, it said.
Kolasib hosts the highest number of internally displaced people
at 4,443, followed by Aizawl at 4,272 and Saitual at 2,951.
Aizawl and Saitual districts share a border of more than 90 km
with Manipur.
The Kuki-Hmar-Zomi-Mizo group, collectively known as Kukis or
Zo tribes in Manipur, shares ethnic ties with the Mizos of
Mizoram.
At least 150 people have been killed and several hundred
injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3,
when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill
districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for
Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population
and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis
constitute another 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.