Mizo society aggrieved by unfortunate, deplorable incidents in Manipur: Zoramthanga

AIZAWL, Aug 16 (PTI): Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga on

Tuesday said that unfortunate and deplorable incidents, which

unfolded in violence-hit Manipur since early May, have ‘deeply

aggrieved’ the entire Mizo society.

The chief minister said his government has kept a close watch

on the situation in Manipur and taken a number of steps for the

safety and security of the Mizos stranded in Imphal, particularly

students, since the beginning of the ethnic violence in the

neighbouring state.

”The entire country has been deeply pained by the violent

ethnic conflict which erupted in our neighbouring state of

Manipur in May. The series of unfortunate and deplorable

incidents, which have unfolded since then, have deeply

aggrieved the entire Mizo society” the chief minister said after

unfurling the tricolour during the celebration of the 77th

Independence Day in Aizawl.

The state government undertook relief and rehabilitation

measures for the internally displaced people from Manipur,

who have sought shelter in Mizoram, Zoramthanga said.

More than 2,388.50 quintals of foodgrain have been distributed

to those affected by the ethnic clash in the neighbouring state,

he said.

The Mizoram government has allocated Rs 5 crore for relief and

rehabilitation, and civil societies, NGOs, churches and

individuals have contributed immensely both in cash and kind,

the CM said.

Zoramthanga pointed out that his government has requested

the Centre to provide Rs 10 crore for ensuring basic necessities

to the internally displaced people.

According to the state home department, 12,607 people from

strife-torn Manipur have taken shelter in Mizoram as of

Tuesday.

Of them, 2,765 people took shelter in 38 relief camps and the

remaining 9,842 lived outside such centres, it said.

These relief camps were set up in Aizawl, Kolasib and Saitual

districts, it said.

Kolasib hosts the highest number of internally displaced people

at 4,443, followed by Aizawl at 4,272 and Saitual at 2,951.

Aizawl and Saitual districts share a border of more than 90 km

with Manipur.

The Kuki-Hmar-Zomi-Mizo group, collectively known as Kukis or

Zo tribes in Manipur, shares ethnic ties with the Mizos of

Mizoram.

At least 150 people have been killed and several hundred

injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3,

when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill

districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for

Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population

and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis

constitute another 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.