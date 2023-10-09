Mizoram: Bad road conditions lead commercial vehicles to shy away from NH-306

AIZAWL, Oct 8: Commercial vehicles including trucks carrying
essential commodities will not ply on NH-306 from Monday in
protest against bad road condition, a leader said on Sunday.
The highway links Mizoram with Assam’s Silchar.
The joint action committee of various associations which
comprises Mizoram Truck Owners’ Association (MTOA),
Mizoram Truck Drivers’ Association (MTDA), Mizoram Tipper
Owners’ Association & Drivers Association (MTA), Mizoram Oil
Tanker Drivers’ Association and Kolasib District Driver Welfare
Association has decided to stay off the highway from 7am on
Monday in protest against bad road conditions, MTOA
president B Lalzarzova said.He said no commercial vehicles
carrying essential items and passengers will ply between
Vairengte and Sairang. Vehicles carrying essential commodities
between Mizoram and Manipur will also stay off the road, he
added.
Lalzarzova said NH-306, which is riddled with potholes, has
become dangerous for vehicles.
The MTOA president said they decided to launch the stir after
their repeated appeals to the state government got no
response.
On Saturday, chief minister Zoramthanga held a meeting with
state PWD officials and leaders of the joint action committee
and agreed to take immediate steps to repair the road, an
official statement said.
The meeting decided to stop movement of heavy vehicles on
the road to ensure uninterrupted repairs, the statement said.
(PTI)