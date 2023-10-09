Mizoram: Bad road conditions lead commercial vehicles to shy away from NH-306

AIZAWL, Oct 8: Commercial vehicles including trucks carrying

essential commodities will not ply on NH-306 from Monday in

protest against bad road condition, a leader said on Sunday.

The highway links Mizoram with Assam’s Silchar.

The joint action committee of various associations which

comprises Mizoram Truck Owners’ Association (MTOA),

Mizoram Truck Drivers’ Association (MTDA), Mizoram Tipper

Owners’ Association & Drivers Association (MTA), Mizoram Oil

Tanker Drivers’ Association and Kolasib District Driver Welfare

Association has decided to stay off the highway from 7am on

Monday in protest against bad road conditions, MTOA

president B Lalzarzova said.He said no commercial vehicles

carrying essential items and passengers will ply between

Vairengte and Sairang. Vehicles carrying essential commodities

between Mizoram and Manipur will also stay off the road, he

added.

Lalzarzova said NH-306, which is riddled with potholes, has

become dangerous for vehicles.

The MTOA president said they decided to launch the stir after

their repeated appeals to the state government got no

response.

On Saturday, chief minister Zoramthanga held a meeting with

state PWD officials and leaders of the joint action committee

and agreed to take immediate steps to repair the road, an

official statement said.

The meeting decided to stop movement of heavy vehicles on

the road to ensure uninterrupted repairs, the statement said.

(PTI)