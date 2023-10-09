Mizoram: Burmese areca nuts worth Rs 95 lakh seized in state’s Kolasib area, three smugglers arrested

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Oct 9: The State Police of Mizoram along with the customs department seized three trucks loaded with Burmese areca nuts on October 7.

Acting on special inputs, three trucks bearing registration number MZ 04A 6136, MZ 04A 6219, and MZ 04A 6469, loaded with 299 bags of Burmese arecanuts worth Rs 95 lakh were seized doing the search operation at Uvaimul, Bairabi road via Kolasib to Bairabi.

The total weight of the seized consignment is stated to be 210 quintals.

Seizure of Burmese arecanuts at Uvaimual, Bairabi road via Kolasib to Bairabi.

Three persons identified as Thangzatluanga (26 years) son of Roneihthanga of Tlangsam, Champhai, Zodinsanga (19 years) son of Thanmawia of Tlangsam, Champhai, and Vanlalruata (19 years) son of Laltlanlawma of Tlangsam, Champhai have been arrested and handed over to the Deputy Commissioner, Customs Division, Aizawl, on October 8 for further legal proceedings.