27 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
type here...

Mizoram: Burmese areca nuts worth Rs 95 lakh seized in state’s Kolasib area, three smugglers arrested

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Oct 9: The State Police of Mizoram along with the customs department seized three trucks loaded with Burmese areca nuts on October 7.

- Advertisement -

Acting on special inputs, three trucks bearing registration number MZ 04A 6136, MZ 04A 6219, and MZ 04A 6469, loaded with 299 bags of Burmese arecanuts worth Rs 95 lakh were seized doing the search operation at Uvaimul, Bairabi road via Kolasib to Bairabi.

The total weight of the seized consignment is stated to be 210 quintals.

Three persons identified as Thangzatluanga (26 years) son of Roneihthanga of Tlangsam, Champhai, Zodinsanga (19 years) son of Thanmawia of Tlangsam, Champhai, and Vanlalruata (19 years) son of Laltlanlawma of Tlangsam, Champhai have been arrested and handed over to the Deputy Commissioner, Customs Division, Aizawl, on October 8 for further legal proceedings.

Best Ecotourism Destinations in India
Best Ecotourism Destinations in India
Shweta Tiwari Drool-Worthy Looks
Shweta Tiwari Drool-Worthy Looks
10 Wonderful Dancing Birds In The World
10 Wonderful Dancing Birds In The World
10 Most Colourful Mountains in The World
10 Most Colourful Mountains in The World
7 Rare Flowers From Around The World
7 Rare Flowers From Around The World
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Centre soon to issue notification for appointment of Manipur High Court...

The Hills Times - 0
Best Ecotourism Destinations in India Shweta Tiwari Drool-Worthy Looks 10 Wonderful Dancing Birds In The World 10 Most Colourful Mountains in The World 7 Rare Flowers From Around The World