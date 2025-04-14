Mizoram celebrates Palm Sunday with religious fervour

AIZAWL, April 13: Palm Sunday was celebrated with religious fervour in Christian-majority Mizoram to commemorate the triumphal entry of Jesus to Jerusalem ahead of his crucifixion.

Children held Palm Sunday processions in the early morning in various parts of the state.

- Advertisement -

They came out to the streets in towns and villages carrying palm leaves, chanting ‘Hosanna’ and singing songs to celebrate Jesus’s triumphal entry to the holy city.

The processions held by respective churches were also joined by some adults.

Special prayer services were held at churches of different Christian denominations in the state. Special teas were served by churches as part of the celebrations. (PTI)