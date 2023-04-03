23 C
Guwahati
Monday, April 3, 2023
type here...

Palm Sunday Celebrated In Mizoram

Northeast
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AIZAWL, April 2 (PTI): Palm Sunday was celebrated in Mizoram with religious fervour as children carrying palm leaves and chanting ‘Hosanna’ took out processions in state capital Aizawl and other towns and villages on the occasion.

Special prayer services were held by churches of various denominations across the state on Palm Sunday, which is called ‘Tumkau Ni’ in Mizo.

- Advertisement -

Palm Sunday marks the entry of Jesus Christ to Jerusalem before his crucifixion and later resurrection.

During his entry, people spread their cloaks and palm branches on the streets and shouted ‘Hosanna’, which is a liturgical word used as a cry of praise.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

ATSUM To Go Ahead With Agitation Over Reservation Issue

The Hills Times - 0