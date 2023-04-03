Palm Sunday Celebrated In Mizoram

AIZAWL, April 2 (PTI): Palm Sunday was celebrated in Mizoram with religious fervour as children carrying palm leaves and chanting ‘Hosanna’ took out processions in state capital Aizawl and other towns and villages on the occasion.

Special prayer services were held by churches of various denominations across the state on Palm Sunday, which is called ‘Tumkau Ni’ in Mizo.

Palm Sunday marks the entry of Jesus Christ to Jerusalem before his crucifixion and later resurrection.

During his entry, people spread their cloaks and palm branches on the streets and shouted ‘Hosanna’, which is a liturgical word used as a cry of praise.