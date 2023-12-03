Mizoram CM Zoramthanga confident of forming confidence ahead of election results

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Dec 3: Mizoram’s Chief Minister, Zoramthanga, has voiced his confidence in the Mizo National Front’s (MNF) chances of victory in the upcoming assembly elections.

- Advertisement -

He expressed scepticism towards exit polls and other predictions, but from his personal viewpoint, he believes the MNF will form the next government.

The Election Commission has rescheduled the vote counting for the Mizoram assembly elections to Monday, December 4, after representations requested a change due to the significance of the original date being a Sunday.

The main contenders in the 40-member legislative assembly election are the MNF, Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM).

Exit polls suggest a close race among these parties. ZPM President, Lalduhoma, also anticipates his party forming the next government independently.