19 C
Guwahati
Sunday, December 3, 2023
type here...

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga confident of forming confidence ahead of election results

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Dec 3: Mizoram’s Chief Minister, Zoramthanga, has voiced his confidence in the Mizo National Front’s (MNF) chances of victory in the upcoming assembly elections.

- Advertisement -

He expressed scepticism towards exit polls and other predictions, but from his personal viewpoint, he believes the MNF will form the next government.

The Election Commission has rescheduled the vote counting for the Mizoram assembly elections to Monday, December 4, after representations requested a change due to the significance of the original date being a Sunday.

The main contenders in the 40-member legislative assembly election are the MNF, Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM).

Exit polls suggest a close race among these parties. ZPM President, Lalduhoma, also anticipates his party forming the next government independently.

12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers
Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura CM condoles death of Rosem maestro Thanga Darlong

The Hills Times - 0
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places 7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers