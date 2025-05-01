Mizoram Govt’s ₹12 Lakh Ex Gratia for Rockslide Victims Sparks Outrage Over Funeral Photo

HT Digital

AIZAWl, May 1: The Mizoram Government’s Disaster Management and Rehabilitation (DM&R) Department has sanctioned an ex gratia payment of ₹12 lakh to the family of three individuals who lost their lives in a tragic rockslide on April 28 near Lengpui Airport.

- Advertisement -

The victims—Lalrinliana (68), his wife Lungtiawii (52), and their daughter Vanlalhruaii (25)—were residents of Aizawl’s Falkland locality. The family was returning from Lengpui Airport when their vehicle was struck by falling rocks amid heavy rainfall. The driver, Lallawmzuala, son and brother of the deceased, survived with injuries.

What began as a gesture of support quickly turned controversial when a photograph surfaced online showing the DM&R Minister handing over the ex gratia cheque to Lallawmzuala during the funeral service. The image triggered strong criticism on social media, with many users accusing the Minister of insensitivity and violating Mizo cultural norms, which regard funerals as solemn, sacred events, free from political or official interventions.

Prominent social activist Vanramchhuangi, popularly known as Ruatfela Nu, voiced strong disapproval of the act. She labeled the Minister’s gesture as “shameful” and accused him of exploiting a moment of deep personal grief for public relations. She emphasized that ex gratia compensation is a rightful entitlement under national disaster laws—not a favor or personal charity from political figures.

She further stated that if the Minister genuinely wished to show support, he could have offered personal condolences or financial help outside the funeral setting. “That,” she remarked, “would have earned him true respect.”