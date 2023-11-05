24 C
Mizoram has great potential to turn out into global tourist hub, says PM Modi

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Nov 5: In the run-up to the impending Mizoram state assembly elections, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the populace of the northeastern state on Sunday, touting its potential to emerge as a worldwide tourist destination.

Addressing the residents of Mizoram virtually, the Prime Minister stated, ‘You are akin to my family members. Today, my conversation with the people of Mizoram revolves around the construction of an exceptional Mizoram.’

PM Modi further noted, ‘Mizoram, a state blessed with both natural beauty and rich culture, possesses the capability to transform into a global tourist hotspot. Enhanced infrastructure aids trade, talent, and tourism. Infrastructure attracts investments, propels industries, escalates income growth, and paves the way for opportunities for the youth of Mizoram.’

Elections are set to take place across several Indian states in the coming weeks. Mizoram will vote on November 7, while Chhattisgarh will have two polling days, November 7 and November 17. Madhya Pradesh will hold its elections on November 17, followed by Rajasthan on November 23, and Telangana on November 30.

The count of votes is scheduled for December 3 for all states. These state elections are particularly significant as they precede the Lok Sabha elections, planned for April-May next year. The Model Code of Conduct is now in effect following the announcement of these election dates, highlighting the importance of these elections in relation to the forthcoming national elections.

