Mizoram: Over 230 gm of heroin seized, 3 arrested

AIZAWL, Oct 23: Three persons, including a woman, have been arrested in separate incidents for possessing a total of 231 gm of heroin in Mizoram, an official release said on Wednesday.

Officials of the Exercise and Narcotics Department seized 59 gm of heroin from Rangvamual area on the outskirts of Aizawl on Tuesday, the release said, adding two persons were arrested in connection with the seizure.

- Advertisement -

In another operation the same day, the department seized 172 gm of heroin in Tlangsam village in Champhai district and arrested one person.

The three persons were booked under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, it said. (PTI)