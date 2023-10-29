22 C
Mizoram Polls: Amit Shah to visit poll bound state instead of PM Modi

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Oct 29: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to step in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the latter’s cancellation of his campaign trip to Mamit in poll-bound Mizoram on October 30.

The date of Shah’s campaign trip is yet to be determined, as per state BJP media convener Johny Lalthanpuia, who did not provide a reason for the cancellation of Modi’s visit.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is also expected to campaign in the northeastern state on Monday for the upcoming November 7 assembly elections.

Shah’s campaign will focus on Mamit and the southern parts of the state, targeting linguistic minorities including the Chakma, Bru, Mara and Lai communities.

The BJP, which contested 39 seats in the 2018 assembly polls, is fielding 23 candidates this time. BJP president JP Nadda last Friday released the party’s manifesto, which promises a 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and a solution to the ongoing border dispute with Assam, among other things.

