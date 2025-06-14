Mizoram Power minister discusses steps towards corporatisation of department

AIZAWL, June 13: Mizoram Power and Electricity minister F Rodinglianga on Friday held a meeting with senior officials and discussed important steps towards corporatisation of the department, an official statement said.

He said in the meeting that corporatisation of the Power and Electricity department is one of the state government’s key objectives, aiming at better administration and improving services for both the public and the government.

He urged departmental officers to actively support and implement the initiative.

The meeting reviewed the Ministry of Power’s guidelines for corporatising the state power department and outlined a roadmap for unbundling and corporatisation.

As per the proposed plan, the unbundling process will begin by separating the Power and Energy department into three key functional segments—Generation, Transmission, and Distribution, the statement said.

These segments will function as separate Strategic Business Units (SBUs), each managing their own assets and operations independently, it said.

In line with this, departmental restructuring will be undertaken, and where feasible, greater implementation of outsourcing and franchising models is also envisaged.

This reform aligns with the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003, and the Central Government’s policy direction.

The creation of SBUs will promote professionalism and will manage their own specific functions allowing them greater autonomy in decision-making, leading to improved service delivery for the public, according to the statement. (PTI)