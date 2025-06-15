31.3 C
Arunachal Cabinet reviews strategic, national security significance of SUMP

State is projected to generate an estimated annual revenue of Rs 4,525 crore from free power by 2035

Arunachal Pradesh
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, June 14: The Arunachal Pradesh government during a special Cabinet meeting reviewed the strategic and national security significance of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), declared a ‘National Project’ by the Centre in 2008, and reiterated its commitment to equitable rehabilitation and compensation measures for families likely to be affected by the project.

The cabinet on Friday acknowledged concerns raised by sections of the public regarding the preparation of the pre-feasibility report (PFR) of the proposed hydro project and noted the state government’s sustained efforts to build consensus and allay fears among potential project affected families (PAFs) through a series of detailed consultations and interactions, a government statement said.

It emphasised the need for continuous engagement with affected communities and underlined the importance of ensuring fair, just, and transparent compensation and solatium mechanisms, should the project move forward based on the PFR findings.

To facilitate future development in the region, the cabinet directed the Urban Development department to establish new development authorities for Yingkiong and Geku. Additionally, it approved the formation of a committee under the secretary (Land Management) to examine land and property compensation rates and design a comprehensive rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) framework for PAFs, it said.

The cabinet also decided to request a special development package from the Centre for Siang and Upper Siang districts, covering beneficiary-oriented social development initiatives.

In related decisions, the Public Works department was directed to commence a survey for a proposed “necklace road” along both banks of the Siang river, above the anticipated submergence zone.

Further declaring 2025–35 as the “Decade of Hydro Power,” the cabinet laid out a vision to harness Arunachal Pradesh’s 58,000 MW hydropower potential through a balanced mix of mega, large, and small hydroelectric projects. The decade-long initiative aims to create a stable policy environment conducive to industrial growth, youth employment, and long-term economic sustainability.

With nearly 19 GW of hydropower projects under various stages of development, representing an investment of over Rs 2 lakh crore, the state is projected to generate an estimated annual revenue of Rs 4,525 crore from free power by 2035.

To ensure strategic use of these revenues, the cabinet approved the creation of an escrow account for the proceeds of free power from hydroelectric projects (HEPs).

The mechanism aims to facilitate transparent and long-term financial planning, helping drive Arunachal Pradesh’s development agenda and support its energy security and socio-economic goals. PTI

