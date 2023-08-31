Mizoram: ZPM forms alliance with HPC with eye on assembly polls

AIZAWL, Aug 30: The opposition Zoram People’s Movement

(ZPM) in Mizoram announced that it will fight the assembly

elections in the state in an alliance with the Hmar People’s

Convention (HPC).

An agreement was signed between the two parties in

Sakawrdai village in the northeastern part of the state on

Tuesday.

The HPC will extend full support to the ZPM in the assembly

polls, due to be held later this year, without fielding any

candidates on its own to ensure that the ZPM candidates are

elected to the state assembly, the agreement said.

Both the parties will also work together for the Sinlung Hills

Council (SHC) elections, which will be held next year, it said.

The ZPM will take steps to implement the Memorandum of

Settlement signed between the Hmar People’s Convention-

Democratic or HPC(D) and Mizoram government in April 2018 if

the party comes to power after the assembly polls, the

agreement said.

ZPM vice president Kenneth Chawngliana said HPC had signed

such agreements with several parties in the past but none of

them fulfilled the promises made.

HPC president Rohringa said that Hmar-dominated areas in

Mizoram have been deprived of development.

He urged party workers to give their best to ensure that the

alliance becomes fruitful. (PTI)