MLA local area development fund to be hiked by Rs 25 lakh in Tripura

AGARTALA, Jan 5: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha announced on Friday that he would increase the MLA local area development fund (MLALAD) by Rs 25 lakh.

Currently, MLAs receive Rs 50 lakh under the scheme to carry out development projects in their assembly constituencies.

“In response to MLAs’ demands, I am declaring that the fund will be increased from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 75 lakh annually. As a result, the annual expenditure will also rise from Rs 30 crore to Rs 45 crore,” he said during the assembly session.

However, Animesh Debbarma, the leader of the opposition from Tipra Motha and Dipankar Sen, a CPI(M) lawmaker requested the CM to raise the scheme amount to Rs 1 crore, considering the rising costs of materials. (PTI)

