M’laya CM reviews developmental projects in East Khasi Hills

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 18: As part of the developmental drives under the New Meghalaya initiative, chief minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma alongside minister of agriculture, M Ampareen Lyngdoh visited on Thursday, the ongoing projects in and around East Khasi Hills district.

During his visit, he inspected the Tissue Culture Lab at the Bio-Resources Development Centre (BRDC) and the Kyrdemkhla Net house, both of which are crucial centers for agricultural development in the district. Upon his arrival at the Wellness & Food Testing Site close to the BRDC farm, the chief minister interacted with tourism stakeholders, and took cognizance of the requests for the construction of various infrastructures to help boost tourism. Additionally, he inspected the progress of the Laitkor Pomlakrai Laitlyngkot road project, which will improve connectivity in the region.

The BRDC’s Seed Secure Meghalaya project, aims to accelerate the production of high-quality planting material by using low-cost apical-rooted cuttings as potato seed production starter material. The team at the tissue culture laboratory was able to produce more than one lakh tissue culture plants per year, exceeding expectations. This will allow Meghalaya to produce high-quality seed tubers that can be sold throughout the year to neighboring states and propel the Meghalaya into becoming self-sustainable for Potato Seed tubers production.

While surveying the progress of the project at BRDC, Sangma commented, “During my visit to the ongoing projects under the Bio-Resources Development Centre, I was impressed by the rapid pace of strategy driven progress being made by the teams involved pushing Meghalaya to be self-reliant agriculturally. It is inspiring to see the commitment of the local communities in supporting these efforts and working towards a better future for the state.”

Sangma also highlighted the urgent need to come up with a systemic plan to help farmers benefit from this project, apart from pitching the project to PRIME hubs for entrepreneurial intervention.

With reference to the requests of the tourism stakeholders for the construction of various infrastructures, the chief minister not only assured speedy action to be undertaken but also suggested innovative ideas for employment generation for locals such as the implementation of electric vehicles for ferrying tourists and designated food trucks.

The East Khasi Hills district’s Laitkor-Pomlakrai-Laitlyngkot Road upgradation and improvement project is one of the key initiatives in the Government of Meghalaya’s infrastructure development plan. With a total project value of Rs 27.09 crore and an estimated completion date of December 2023 for the road length of 11.52 km, the project is progressing rapidly and is expected to significantly improve connectivity and transportation, joining the NH-6(a primary National Highway) connecting Meghalaya with Mizoram and Assam, and NH- 206 which joins Guwahati and Shillong. This road will be an important catalyst for socio-economic growth in the region ultimately improving farmers’ access to Shillong’s market areas and help decongest the city’s roads.