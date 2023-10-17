M’laya officials discuss improvements in public services implementation

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Oct 16: A significant meeting was held with the
Meghalaya State Public Services Delivery Commission
(MSPSDC), District Collectors (DCs), and representatives from
various government departments to discuss the
implementation of the Meghalaya Right to Public Services Act,
2020 on Monday. The meeting aimed to review the progress
made in public grievance redressal through both online and
offline services.
During the meeting discussions centered on expanding the
range of offline services available online, reducing the waiting
period for grievance redressal, and the inclusion of additional
government departments to enhance public benefits. The
officials underscored their commitment to ensuring that the
entire government machinery provides time-bound services to
the people.
The meeting served as a platform for a comprehensive review
of the ongoing efforts to streamline and improve public
services delivery in the state. Such initiatives are critical in
fostering transparency, efficiency, and accountability in
governance, ultimately benefiting the citizens.
This proactive approach to addressing public grievances and
enhancing the availability of government services online
reflects the government’s commitment to providing effective
and efficient services to the people of Meghalaya.