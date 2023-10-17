M’laya officials discuss improvements in public services implementation

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 16: A significant meeting was held with the

Meghalaya State Public Services Delivery Commission

(MSPSDC), District Collectors (DCs), and representatives from

various government departments to discuss the

implementation of the Meghalaya Right to Public Services Act,

2020 on Monday. The meeting aimed to review the progress

made in public grievance redressal through both online and

offline services.

During the meeting discussions centered on expanding the

range of offline services available online, reducing the waiting

period for grievance redressal, and the inclusion of additional

government departments to enhance public benefits. The

officials underscored their commitment to ensuring that the

entire government machinery provides time-bound services to

the people.

The meeting served as a platform for a comprehensive review

of the ongoing efforts to streamline and improve public

services delivery in the state. Such initiatives are critical in

fostering transparency, efficiency, and accountability in

governance, ultimately benefiting the citizens.

This proactive approach to addressing public grievances and

enhancing the availability of government services online

reflects the government’s commitment to providing effective

and efficient services to the people of Meghalaya.