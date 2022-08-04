Monkeypox: Meghalaya Govt Gears Up To Take Measures

Shillong, Aug 3: The Meghalaya Government is contemplating putting in place quarantine centres in the off chance as a part of measure on monkeypox cases.

“We are very much in terms of preparation, have geared up for that. We are preparing certain areas wherein which can quarantine if God forbids any such cases do come up,” the Health minister, James Sangma said.

“We will be able to quarantine them and keep them separate and we hope this does not touch our shores,” the Health minister added.

With fresh cases in Delhi and Kerala, India’s monkeypox caseload has climbed to seven. So far, two cases have been reported in Delhi and four in Kerala.

The Central Government has constituted a task force in the wake of monkeypox cases in India to monitor and provide guidance on the expansion of diagnostic facilities and to explore vaccination for the infection in the country. (NNN)