Thursday, October 17, 2024
More meetings to take place on Manipur ethnic crisis: Minister Awangbow Newmai

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
IMPHAL, Oct 16: Manipur minister Awangbow Newmai on Wednesday said that there will be more meetings involving Meitei and Kuki leaders in the future to address the ethnic issue in the northeastern state.

Newmai, who belongs to the Naga community, returned from New Delhi after participating in the first such meeting convened by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) as part of its efforts to iron out differences between the Meiteis and Kukis and find an amicable solution to the crisis.

“I am grateful to the Home Ministry for taking this initiative. We need frequent meetings as everyone is longing for peace. We have to find out what is best for everyone,” Newmai told reporters at Imphal airport.

Around 20 MLAs belonging to the Meitei, Kuki and Naga communities of Manipur met in New Delhi for the first time since ethnic violence broke out in the state 17 months ago.

“I saw a lot of positivity in the Home Ministry’s initiative. There will be more meetings. Yesterday’s was just the initial meeting,” the water resource department and relief and disasters management minister said.

Asked when the next meeting will happen, Newmai said he could not say it “but it will happen soon again.”

The main thing needed for both sides right now is to try to come together and be involved in dialogue, the Naga Peoples Front legislator said.

Law minister Th Basantakumar Singh and health minister Sapam Ranjan also returned from Delhi on Wednesday. They, however, did not interact with the media. (PTI)

