Movement against government inaction on demands related to drug menace: HYC

SHILLONG, Oct 5: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) recently threatened to launch a public movement if the government fails to comply with its 7-point charter of demands for addressing the issue of drug menace in Meghalaya.

In a letter to chief minister Conrad K Sangma, HYC president Roykupar Synrem said, “We hope and urge upon the State Government to consider the just and reasonable demands of our organisation for the welfare of the citizens of the State as a whole. And if no concrete and positive actions are taken by the government within a considerable period of time to the demands made by us, we would be launching a public movement to ensure that the government takes heed of our just and reasonable demands.”

- Advertisement -

The seven demands include treatment & rehabilitation, free detoxification, OST and day-care centres in all vulnerable districts, establishing of fast-track courts/special courts for cases under NDPS Act, investigation and prosecution of cases under NDPS Act, 1985, strengthening the drug supply reduction strategy and establishing office of narcotics control bureau in Shillong.

The decision was taken following a meeting convened with various community leaders, headmen, seng longkmie, seng samla and general public on September 28. The meeting resolved to launch a mission known as Drugs Elimination and Enforcement of DREAM (DEED) Mission.

He said the state government has launched the Drug Reduction, Elimination, and Action Mission (DREAM) on June 27, 2023, with an aim to transform our State into a “drug free Meghalaya”.

“It is a comprehensive policy, no doubt, with a vision to eliminate substance use and establish a society free from the grips of substance addiction, which all of us are wishing for. But what concerns us is that this Mission/Policy is also becoming like any other documents of the Government which look good only on paper but failed to take off and implement as desired. Hence, in order to achieve the mandated provisions under the DREAM, we would like to demand for your urgent and immediate actions on the following (seven points),” Synrem stated in the letter.

- Advertisement -

Elaborating on the points, the HYC president said in Meghalaya, there are 10 existing rehabilitation centres that are either funded by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment (MoSJE), Government of India (GOI), State supported or privately owned.

“Therefore, it is imperative that a State Sponsored Rehabilitation Centre be established in East Khasi Hills District at the earliest with a maximum possible intake capacity. Such Rehabilitation Centre should be equipped with proper high-quality services such as ensuring enough space for the patient for extra-curricular/recreation activities or therapies, outdoor games, skills development etc. can be carried out during their stay at the centre,” he said.

He said as envisaged in the DREAM Document launched by the State government and given the fact that the number of drug users in these vulnerable districts have increased day by day, it is imperative that there should be Detoxification, OST and Day Care Centres availing free services to the addicts in all these Districts.

“We urge upon you to kindly take immediate steps to ensure that the Fast Track Courts/Special Courts as envisaged under DREAM Project, for trial of cases under NDPS Act be established as soon as possible, especially for East Khasi Hills district. At present there are no Special Courts for trial of cases under NDPS Act, hence trial lingers on for years altogether and this discourages especially the witnesses and the general public to assist the State machinery in the fight against Drugs. We want that Special Courts with Special Public Prosecutors as mandated under NDPS Act, 1985 be appointed in the State and especially in the vulnerable Districts and more importantly in East Khasi Hills District,” Synrem stated.

- Advertisement -

On the demand for establishing the office of the narcotics control bureau in Shillong, the HYC president said at present the NCB has its Office in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura. (NNN)