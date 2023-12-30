MPCC celebrates INC foundation day

IMPHAL, Dec 29: Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has celebrated the 139th foundation day celebration of Indian National Congress (INC) by observing several programmes at the Congress Bhawan in Imphal.

Apart from the main function at Congress Bhavan on Thursday, the day was also celebrated at district and block levels across Manipur.

In the absence of the prominent leaders including MPCC president K Meghachandra, the main celebration function held at Congress Bhavan began with MLA Th Lokeshwar who is also the treasurer of the MPCC, hoisting the INC flag in the presence of senior leaders, members and workers of the party.

The MPCC president, CWC member Gaikhangam along with some other leaders of the party were out of station as they were in Nagpur to participate in a massive rally ‘Hai Taiyaar Hum’, which the All India Congress Committee (AICC) organized in connection with the 139th foundation day” of the party.

MLA Th Lokeshwor, in his speech on the occasion, came down heavily on the BJP-led government in the state for its “inability” to resolve the nearly eight-month old crisis in the state.

The crisis unfolding in the state since May 3 last has affected all sections of the society. The protracted crisis has put the people at the limit of their woes.

“The state government, on the other hand, did nothing to resolve the crisis except lip service,” he alleed.

The Congress leader then stressed on the need for a concerted effort of the people to protect and safeguard the territorial integrity of the state, while alleging that the unity of the people of the state is at stake under the present government.

The MLA also appealed to the people not to allow them to be carried away by rumors and propagandas which may create enmity among the different communities living together in the state.

He hoped that peace and normalcy will be restored in the state with the coming of the New Year. (NNN)