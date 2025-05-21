MPYC opposes scheduling of exams on Sundays

SHILLONG, May 20: The Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYC) has demanded the state government to stop scheduling state-level exams on Sundays.

This came after the alleged decision of the government to continue scheduling of the Meghalaya Police recruitment examination on multiple Sundays.

“The first such exam was conducted on May 18 – a day of profound religious significance for the Christian-majority population of the state, “ MPYC general secretary Chireng Peter Marak said in a statement.

“I call upon the government to immediately cease scheduling state-level exams on Sundays, issue a public explanation, and adopt a policy that respects the deeply held beliefs of the people it serves,” he said while adding that the MPYC will hold the government accountable until such thoughtless decisions are replaced by policies that reflect the true spirit and identity of the people of Meghalaya.

He said Meghalaya is not just a state with a Christian presence – it is a state where Christianity is woven into the very fabric of everyday life. “Sunday is a holy day, a time set apart for worship, spiritual reflection, community fellowship and rest. For generations, this day has held unparalleled religious and cultural importance. It is when families attend church, gather in prayer, and renew their faith as a core part of their identity”, the MPYC leader added.

“The decision of the NPP-led state government to schedule not just one, but a series of recruitment exams on Sundays, is a clear and repeated act of insensitivity. It sends a troubling message – that the religious beliefs of the people are being sidelined for administrative convenience,” the MPYC general secretary also stated.

“Instead of honouring and respecting these deeply highly religious sentiments, the government has shown blatant insensitivity, exemplified by permitting the naming of a wine store as ‘Heaven Eleven’ earlier. Such actions starkly contradict the faith and values they publicly claim to uphold, raising serious concerns about the government’s true priorities and its respect for the cultural and religious identity of the community it serves,”he added.

Further, Marak said this is especially unacceptable because these are state-conducted exams, not centrally mandated ones.

“The government had full control over the exam dates and could have easily avoided conflict with religious observance. Instead, it chose to act in a way that disrespects the faith of thousands of candidates and families across the state. What is more concerning is that this pattern aligns with the BJP’s centralized style of governance, which frequently ignores the cultural and religious diversity of India’s states. The NPP’s continued alignment with such an approach is steadily eroding Meghalaya’s distinct values and identity,”he concluded. (NNN)