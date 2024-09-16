MZP strongly opposes interference in local tradition

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 15: The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) has put up stiff opposition to any external interference in Mizoram’s traditional practice of beef consumption.

In an emergency meeting held on Friday, MZP president H. Lalthianghlima led discussions condemning external organizations, including Shree Jyotirmath, for advocating against cattle slaughter in the state.

MZP stressed that such interference undermines the cultural identity of the Mizo people, asserting that any attempt to impose external values on beef consumption infringes upon their customs. The organization called on all external groups to respect Mizoram’s traditions and refrain from actions that conflict with the state’s cultural practices.

The meeting also addressed concerns over the potential challenge to the income tax exemption for Scheduled Tribes under Article 10(26) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. MZP vowed to take necessary steps to protect this exemption.

In addition, MZP urged the state government to designate at least one Inspector General of Police (IGP) post under the Mizoram Police Service (MPS) and called for swift action on the matter.

Additionally, the situation in Manipur was also discussed during the meeting.