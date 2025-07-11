28.7 C
Naga organic outlet opened in Delhi to promote organic farming in NE

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 10: A ‘Naga Organic’ outlet was opened at Safdarjung in New Delhi under Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER) by the Union ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare to promote organic farming in NE states

The outlet was inaugurated by joint resident commissioner, Nagaland House, New Delhi, Sharon Longchari on Wednesday to provide premium organic food products sourced from the farms of Nagaland to customers and food enthusiasts scouring for Naga organic food products in Delhi, a release said on Thursday.

It will act as a delivery point and display hub of organic products.

In her address, Longchari said setting up the outlet in Delhi is a significant milestone as it will connect the farms of Nagaland to the markets of Delhi

She said that it will allow potential buyers to view and assess high-quality organic products firsthand and once orders are placed, they will be fulfilled directly from Nagaland, ensuring freshness, authenticity and seamless delivery.

She also commended the Green Caravan, a market linkage and resource institution.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative of being more than just a business venture, she said it is also about empowering farmers, strengthening local economies and promoting sustainable organic farming.

Longchari added that such initiatives will help ensure that farmers from the Northeast become not just producers, but successful entrepreneurs with direct access to urban markets like Delhi.

