Naga Society Educated But Not Refined: Rio

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

DIMAPUR, June 6: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio lamented that the Naga society is educated but not mature and refined.

He said this while inaugurating the Nagaland Commissions’ complex in Kohima on Tuesday.

The complex will house the state’s Disability Commission, Child Rights Protection Commission, Electricity Regulatory Commission, Nagaland Information Commission, Women Commission, Human Rights Commission, Backward Tribes Commission and the Election Commission.

Rio asked these commissions to carry out their assigned duties sincerely, as there are many apprehensions and doubts among the public about their functioning.

- Advertisement -

He said there are multiple commissions in the state and all of them are equally important. He reminded that the commissions are assigned to serve the people by listening to their grievances and redressing their queries and desires.

Noting that there are multiple queries among the citizens on multiple issues, he called upon the commission concerned to promptly redress them with factual things. He stressed that the objectives of the commissions are to gain the confidence of the people and promote transparency and accountability and contain corruption.

Expressing satisfaction with the quality of the commission’s construction, he assured that the state government will provide the necessary resources for completion of the building. He hoped that the whole complex will be completed within a year.

The chief minister also called upon the gathering to maintain a clean and hygienic environment.

- Advertisement -

Nagaland chief information commissioner I Meyionen Jamir, in his opening remarks, said though the complex has not been completed, it was inaugurated because of the urgent need for office space by the Nagaland Information Commission. He said though the complex was initially meant for the Nagaland Information Commission, the government later decided to house various commissions under one roof. He added that the complex will be occupied in a phased manner on completion.

Highlighting the functioning of the Nagaland Information Commission, Jamir said since its inception in March 2006, it received 304 appeals and 11 complaints to date.

During 2022-23, it received 47 cases and disposed of 43 cases, he said, adding the commission has disposed of all pending cases and presently dealing with current cases only.