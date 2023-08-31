Nagaland appoints 587 recruits through staff selection board

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 30: In the largest-ever exam conducted in the state, the

Nagaland government appointed 587 new recruits to Group C posts

under 45 state departments. The newly constituted Nagaland Staff

Selection Board (NSSB) conducted it’s first-ever exam for appointment

to the posts in November last year.

All the successful candidates were felicitated at an official felicitation

programme at the capital cultural hall in Kohima on Wednesday.

Chief minister Neiphiu Rio, who was the special guest, handed over the

appointment letters to the successful candidates. Altogether 50,583

candidates appeared for the NSSB examination out of which 587

candidates were selected for various posts in 45 departments.

Rio extended his appreciation to his colleagues in the cabinet for their

immediate response to the setting up of the NSSB and also senior

officials of the state for working relentlessly towards the successful

constitution of the board.

He said the dream of the government to have a state based on

meritocracy has finally been achieved. He vowed to bring about more

transparency and justice to the working system of the government.

Rio also acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the NSSB staff

who despite numerous challenges and drawbacks were able to

successfully conduct the first-ever NSSB examination.

Congratulating the successful candidates, he said the pool of new and

young IT-savvy government employees would be an asset to the

government who, he hoped, would ensure that the benefits of e-

governance will slowly trickle down to the grassroots level.

The CM urged the successful candidates to be fearless in their work and

serve the people of the state with dedication and devotion.

Also speaking at the occasion, tourism and higher education minister

Temjen Imna Along said it was a red letter day for the people of

Nagaland. He said despite the initial struggles, it is a new beginning for

the people of the state and a step towards building a strong and

resilient Nagaland.

“It is now up to the younger generation to further the cause,” he

added.

- Advertisement -

NSSB chairperson Sedevikho Khro gave a brief insight into the struggles

and tireless efforts of the board that enabled it to successfully conduct

the first-ever NSSB examination. He asserted that the NSSB would

remain steadfastly committed to the recruitment policy based on merit,

justice and transparency.