Nagaland appoints 587 recruits through staff selection board

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Aug 30: In the largest-ever exam conducted in the state, the
Nagaland government appointed 587 new recruits to Group C posts
under 45 state departments. The newly constituted Nagaland Staff
Selection Board (NSSB) conducted it’s first-ever exam for appointment
to the posts in November last year.
All the successful candidates were felicitated at an official felicitation
programme at the capital cultural hall in Kohima on Wednesday.
Chief minister Neiphiu Rio, who was the special guest, handed over the
appointment letters to the successful candidates. Altogether 50,583
candidates appeared for the NSSB examination out of which 587
candidates were selected for various posts in 45 departments.
Rio extended his appreciation to his colleagues in the cabinet for their
immediate response to the setting up of the NSSB and also senior
officials of the state for working relentlessly towards the successful
constitution of the board.
He said the dream of the government to have a state based on
meritocracy has finally been achieved. He vowed to bring about more
transparency and justice to the working system of the government.
Rio also acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the NSSB staff
who despite numerous challenges and drawbacks were able to
successfully conduct the first-ever NSSB examination.
Congratulating the successful candidates, he said the pool of new and
young IT-savvy government employees would be an asset to the
government who, he hoped, would ensure that the benefits of e-
governance will slowly trickle down to the grassroots level.
The CM urged the successful candidates to be fearless in their work and
serve the people of the state with dedication and devotion.
Also speaking at the occasion, tourism and higher education minister
Temjen Imna Along said it was a red letter day for the people of
Nagaland. He said despite the initial struggles, it is a new beginning for
the people of the state and a step towards building a strong and
resilient Nagaland.
“It is now up to the younger generation to further the cause,” he
added.
NSSB chairperson Sedevikho Khro gave a brief insight into the struggles
and tireless efforts of the board that enabled it to successfully conduct
the first-ever NSSB examination. He asserted that the NSSB would
remain steadfastly committed to the recruitment policy based on merit,
justice and transparency.