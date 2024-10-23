24 C
Nagaland assembly to celebrate 60th anniversary

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 22: The Nagaland Legislative Assembly is all set to celebrate its 60th anniversary on October 29, with hectic week-long activities of social works within the assembly premises that began on October 21.

The social works are led by speaker Sharingain Longkumer and deputy speaker S Toiho Yeptho.

To be celebrated on the theme “Embracing Innovation and Celebrating Legacy”, the 60th anniversary will witness a gathering of Governor La Ganesan, all the members of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly, ex-parliamentarians, and other dignitaries.

BJP names Bernard N Marak for Gambegre assembly constituency by-election

