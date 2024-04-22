Nagaland CM and Dy CM rally behind NPF candidate in Manipur LS poll campaign

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 21: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio and deputy chief minister Taditui Rangkau Zeliang, leaders of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), a coalition partner of the BJP and the regional Naga People’s Front, participated in Lok Sabha election campaigns in Manipur on Saturday.

The two NDPP leaders addressed the campaign event at Maram Bazaar in Manipur’s Senapati district, which borders Nagaland to the north.

They lent their support to NPF candidate Kachui Timothy Zimik, who is contesting in the multi-cornered race for the Outer Manipur Parliamentary seat reserved for scheduled tribes. The election for this seat is scheduled for April 26.

During his speech, the Nagaland chief minister emphasized the importance of preserving Naga traditions among Nagas residing both in Manipur and Nagaland.

He urged voters in Manipur to cast their ballots in favor of the NPF candidate, aiming to realize the longstanding aspirations of the Nagas for the benefit of future generations.

Senapati district, comprising three assembly segments – Mao, Karong, and Tadubi, will also go to the polls on April 26.

It boasts 142,688 voters across 220 polling stations, making it the district with the largest electorate among the eight districts covering 13 assembly constituencies.

The 13 assembly segments, including Jiribam AC, Tengnoupal AC, Phungyar AC, Ukhrul AC, Chingai AC, Karong AC, Mao AC, Tadubi AC, Tamei AC, Tamenglong AC, Nungba AC, Tipaimukh AC, and Thanlon AC, fall under the Outer Manipur PC and will vote on April 26.

In addition to the NPF candidate Kachui Timothy Zimik, other contenders for the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat include INC’s Alfred Kanngam Arthur (Palm), and Independent candidates Alyson Abonmai (Diamond) and S Kho John (Trumpet).