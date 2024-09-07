27 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 7, 2024
Nagaland governor lauds St. Joseph’s College

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Sept 6: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Friday lauded St. Joseph’s College (Autonomous) Jakhama in Kohima district on being accredited with Grade A again by the National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC) a few days back.

“This remarkable achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the management, faculty, and students of the college,” Ganesan said while addressing the graduation ceremony of the college.

He acknowledged the success of the young people and recognised the role of the institute, as the college has lived up to its reputation by providing a nurturing environment conducive to higher education and learning.

He said it is commendable how the institution has empowered students to excel academically, professionally, and personally. “For this, the college deserves collective applause,” he added.

Ganesan further commended the students for their hard work in their respective disciplines, who have been adjudged to be worthy of the degrees that are being awarded.

He stressed that as they integrate themselves with society as intellectuals, they should always remember in their heart to be an integral part of the nation-building process using the capabilities that they have acquired from this institution.

“We stand today at the threshold of a new era – what our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has aptly termed Amrit Kaal.”

“This golden period is a visionary phase towards a prosperous India and it signifies a time of renewal and resurgence and also a moment to re-imagine our future and work collectively towards a stronger and more prosperous India,” he reminded the new graduates of the college.

MORE STORIES

New chief secretary appointed in Arunachal

The Hills Times -
