Saturday, June 29, 2024
Tripura CM Manik Saha meets PM Narendra Modi

AGARTALA, June 28: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed various developmental issues of the northeastern state.

Saha met Modi at New Parliament House in New Delhi on Thursday.

“Delighted to meet with Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji at the New Parliament House, New Delhi. I also conveyed the enthusiasm of sisters & brothers of #Tripura for Modi 3.0. We also discussed various developmental issues in order to fulfil our commitment of #ViksitBharat,” Saha posted on X.

During the meeting, the chief minister requested the PM for a new railway link from Belonia in Tripura to Feni in Bangladesh, Indo-Bangladesh connectivity through the Maitri bridge in South Tripura district, construction of 15 new Eklavya model residential schools, declaring MBB airport at Agartala as International airport, an official release said.

The CM also urged Modi for establishment of Agar International Trade and Research Centre at Agartala, inclusion of Sabroom-Ramgarh-Chittagong and Sabroom-Ramgarh-Mongla route as the protocol route for transit and trans-shipment, the release said.

Saha also called on Union home minister Amit Shah and urged him to sanction two more India Reserve battalions and release of funds under security-related expenditure.

The CM met Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and requested him for setting up of  Sainik SchoolS at Assam Rifles land at Teliamura in Khowai district and Udaipur in Gumati district.

He also met the Union health and family welfare minister JP Nadda and requested an AIIMS-like institute in the state. (PTI)

