Nagaland priest arrested for duping woman by making her buy Rs 3.5 crore ‘mystery box’

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Kohima, Dec 3: A priest has been apprehended in Darjeeling, West Bengal for allegedly defrauding a woman from Dimapur, Nagaland.

The priest, identified as Reverend Timothy Joshi, convinced the woman to purchase a ‘mystery box’ for Rs 3.5 crore, promising it would bring her fortune, according to police. Joshi is the pastor of New Life Church Ministry in Darjeeling’s Kantibhita and is allegedly known for deceiving believers with various scams.

The victim was persuaded by Joshi and his accomplices to buy the box in 2019 and 2020, depositing the specified amount into several bank accounts provided by the priest. Initial investigations revealed that the mystery box was empty and was a tool for deceit.

Joshi was arrested by Dimapur Police following the woman’s complaint. The police also stated that Joshi and his brother have been implicated in numerous scams, primarily targeting victims from Northeastern states.

