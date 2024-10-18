Nagaland Races to Meet Highway Deadline Ahead of Hornbill Festival

HT Digital

Friday, October 18: The Nagaland government has decided not to extend the deadline for key highway projects as preparations for the 25th Hornbill Festival ramp up. During a meeting led by Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang, officials emphasized the need to ensure that repairs to National Highway 29 are completed before the festival, as mid-November will mark the start of peak tourist season. This decision comes after a review of various state projects was conducted at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat by the Ministry of Road Transport & National Highways.

The meeting underscored the urgency of completing repairs to NH-29, which is a critical route for visitors attending the Hornbill Festival. The Nagaland government has set a key meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for October 21-22 in New Delhi, where updates on the project’s progress will be discussed. The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and the National Highways (NPWD) have faced challenges due to heavy rainfall, but Deputy Chief Minister Zeliang was firm in stating that any further delays would be unacceptable.

Zeliang stressed that completing the highway work by the end of October is essential to ensure smooth traffic flow during the festival. With the festival attracting thousands of visitors every year, the government is keen to provide well-maintained roads to facilitate easy access to key locations such as the Naga Heritage Village. Zeliang remarked, “We cannot afford any delays as the state prepares to host tourists and dignitaries from around the world. It is crucial that NH-29 is fully restored to ensure smooth travel.”

In light of this, the Works & Housing Department has sent reminders to all relevant agencies, urging them to expedite the road repair and maintenance work. The NPWD has been specifically asked to maintain bypass roads as an alternative in case any unexpected issues arise on the main highway. With the deadline approaching, these agencies have been urged to deliver timely results.

In addition to NH-29, the meeting also addressed unresolved land compensation issues affecting the NH-202 project. The Commissioner & Secretary of Land Revenue were tasked with finalizing land rates for districts affected by this project, so that the state can submit all necessary details for approval by the ministry. This is seen as a crucial step toward completing the highway work without further hindrance.

The Hornbill Festival, which is set to begin in early December, is a significant event for Nagaland, drawing in tourists, performers, and dignitaries from around the world. The festival is a celebration of the state’s rich cultural heritage and a showcase of its traditions, music, dance, and crafts. Ensuring that roads are in good condition is a key part of the preparations, as it will facilitate the easy movement of visitors and contribute to the overall success of the event.

With the state government’s focus on completing road repairs and resolving compensation issues, all eyes are now on the agencies responsible for delivering results. The deadline is fast approaching, and there is a clear sense of urgency to complete the work in time for the festival. As the 25th Hornbill Festival approaches, Nagaland is preparing to put its best foot forward, welcoming visitors from across the globe with open arms and well-maintained roads.