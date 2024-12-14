14 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Nagaland receives award for reduced disaster risk

KOHIMA, Dec 13: The International Institute of Security and Safety Management (IISSM), a renowned not-for-profit organisation dedicated to advancing education, training, and capacity-building in security, safety, and disaster management, has accorded an Award of Excellence and Innovation to the State of Nagaland for its outstanding achievements in Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), an official statement said.

Nagaland has been acknowledged for its remarkable strides in implementing innovative DRR initiatives, including financial resilience mechanisms for disaster response, ground-breaking advancements in hazard preparedness, and collaborative actions to enhance disaster mitigation strategies, the official statement also said.

The International Institute of Security and Safety Management (IISSM) conferred the Award of Excellence and Innovation in Disaster Risk Reduction to the State of Nagaland during the 34th IISSM Annual Global Conclave 2024 nominated by the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM). This prestigious recognition was presented at the Taj Vivanta, Dwarka, New Delhi, on December 12 by Sanjay Seth, the minister of state for defence, Government of India. The chief minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, was cordially invited as distinguished guest to receive the award. On behalf of the Government of Nagaland, officials from the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), home department, Government of Nagaland led by Johnny Ruangmei, joint chief executive officer received the award.

Sanjay Seth, the minister of state for Defense, Government of India, commended the State of Nagaland’s accomplishment at the award ceremony, saying it “demonstrates the government’s commitment to building a safer and more resilient community by exemplifying a forward-thinking approach to addressing the challenges posed by climate change and disasters,” the statement added. (NNN)

