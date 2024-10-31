Nagaland Welcomes Meluri: New District Approved for Pochury Tribe

HT Digital

Thursday, October 31: The government of Nagaland has taken a significant step towards administrative restructuring by approving the creation of Meluri as the state’s 17th district. This decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, with the aim of bifurcating the existing Phek district to establish a new administrative unit that will primarily serve the Pochury Naga tribe.

The Meluri sub-division, home to the Pochury community, is set to become the latest district when the official order is enacted. This marks a notable moment for the region, as it represents the fifth new district created in Nagaland over the past three years. Previous administrative changes included the establishment of Tseminyu, Chumoukedima, and Niuland in December 2021 from the Dimapur district, followed by Shamator in January 2022, which was carved from Tuensang district.

Forest Minister CL John communicated the cabinet’s decision to the media, expressing optimism about the potential benefits of the new district for local governance and community development. The Meluri sub-division spans an area of 1,011 square kilometers and comprises 31 recognized villages along with four administrative headquarters, making it a substantial region for effective administrative oversight.

The decision to create Meluri district has been warmly welcomed by local leaders. Z Nyusietho Nyuthe, the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing Meluri and the advisor for New & Renewable Energy and the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, conveyed his gratitude to Chief Minister Rio for this pivotal decision. He emphasized the importance of local support and collaboration, particularly acknowledging the Chakhesang community for their backing of the Pochury tribe’s demands.

The establishment of Meluri district is viewed as a milestone for the Pochury community, with the Pochury Hoho, the tribe’s apex body, declaring it a “red letter day” in their history. The organization expressed appreciation to Chief Minister Rio, his cabinet colleagues, and the local MLA for their collective efforts in facilitating this change, which is anticipated to enhance governance and promote socio-economic development in the region.

As the official order to create Meluri district is awaited, the residents of the Pochury Naga tribe look forward to the positive changes that this administrative reorganization will bring. With a focus on local governance, the new district is expected to address the unique challenges faced by the community while fostering development initiatives that cater specifically to the needs of the Pochury people.

This move underscores the Nagaland government’s commitment to ensuring that local communities have adequate representation and administrative support. By creating new districts, the government aims to promote more responsive governance, bringing decision-making closer to the people and enhancing the delivery of public services.

In summary, the approval for Meluri to become a new district highlights a significant shift in the administrative landscape of Nagaland. The emphasis on community collaboration and responsiveness in governance reflects the ongoing efforts to empower local populations, especially those belonging to various tribes and ethnic groups in the state.