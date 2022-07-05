Nagas’ Meet In Senapati Reaffirms To Support ‘Framework Agreement’

- Advertisement -

SENAPATI, July 4 (NNN): A one-day ‘political discourse on Indo-Naga peace talk’ organised by the United Naga Council (UNC) and participated by representatives of 20 Naga tribe hohos in Manipur, religious leaders, lawyers, scholars and several others ‘reaffirmed’ their support to the Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015.

The ‘political discourse on Indo- Naga peace talk’ was held on July 1, 2022. The event was hosted by the Naga Peoples’ Organisation (NPO) at Katomei village, Tahamzam (Senapati).

According to the declaration note, the program was participated by “representatives of 20 Naga tribes hohos in Manipur, all district apex bodies of Chandel Naga People’s Organisation (CNPO), Joint Tribes’ Council, JTC (Tamenglong), Tangkhul Naga Long (Ukhrul) and Naga People’s Organisation, NPO (Senapati), ex-presidents of UNC, Naga frontal organisations including the Naga Women’s Union (NWU), the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) and the Naga People’s Movement for Human Rights-South sector (NPMHR-South), and also “Naga parliamentarians, religious leaders, political leaders, lawyers, scholars and concerned Naga citizens from all walks of life”.

After serious interactions and discussions in the second session of the program and at the conclusion of the discourse, all the participants in unison raised their hands in approval and support of the declarations.

The participants of the event “reaffirmed our support to the historic Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) on August 3, 2015 in New Delhi,” the declaration note issued on Sunday by the UNC said.

The event also urged the “Government of India and the NSCN to conclude the Indo-Naga political issue based on historic Framework Agreement of 2015 and uniqueness of Naga history and position at the earliest,” the declaration note added.

It also endorsed the “decision of the Emergency National Assembly of May 31, 2022 of the NSCN”.

The event then appealed to all the Naga public to stand unitedly for the Naga political cause “till we achieve the political solution”.