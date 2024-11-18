21 C
Naharlagun Police bust inter-state drug peddling racket; 5 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 18: In a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, the Naharlagun Police busted an inter-state drug peddling racket and arrested five individuals involved in the illegal trade, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed on Monday.

The Chief Minister on the micro-blogging site X congratulated the police force for their diligence and commitment.

He wrote, “Congratulations to Naharlagun Police for busting an inter-state drug peddling racket and arresting five persons involved in it.”

Khandu further emphasized that the state government is resolute in its fight against drug abuse and trafficking, adding, “This operation is a strong message: We will leave no stone unturned in striking at the roots of the drug menace.”

Urging young people to resist the lure of drugs, Khandu appealed, “I again appeal to our youth to say NO to drugs. They destroy lives, futures & dreams.”

