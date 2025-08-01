26.6 C
NCW takes suo motu cognizance of minor's rape

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, July 31: The National Commission for Women (NCW) had taken suo motu cognizance of the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl on the night of July 28 in Tuikarma under Tripura’s Khowai district. 

The Commission has written to the Director General of Police (DGP), Tripura, directing the submission of an Action Taken Report (ATR) within three days.

In a post on X, the Commission expressed deep anguish over the incident.

“The Commission strongly condemns the incident and, considering the gravity of the matter, Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has taken suo motu cognizance and written to the DGP, Tripura, to look into the matter and ensure a fair, swift, and time-bound investigation. The accused should be booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and arrested at the earliest,” the post read.

The NCW further stated that the survivor must be provided with all possible assistance, including medical care and psychological support.

“A detailed Action Taken Report, along with a copy of the FIR, must be submitted to the Commission within three days,” it added.

Meanwhile, Tripura Police have arrested one accused, identified as Antar Miah, who is currently in judicial custody. A manhunt is underway to nab the second accused, Hiran Miah, who remains absconding.

