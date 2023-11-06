NEHU VC refutes allegations put by JAC

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 5: North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice

Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla has strongly refuted

allegations raised by the Joint Action Committee (JAC), an

umbrella body of NEHUTA, NEHUNSA, and NEHUSU,

regarding the implementation of the New Education Policy

(NEP) and the appointment a contractual Technical

Officer/Senior Consultant at NEHU, Meghalaya.

Addressing the media, Shukla clarified that the

implementation of NEP 2020 at the postgraduate level was

undertaken with due approvals from the concerned

authorities. He emphasized the benefits of NEP for the new

generation and highlighted its wide adoption across the

country.

Regarding the appointment of Rohit Prasad, Shukla asserted

that the JAC’s claims of illegality are baseless. He pointed out

that the NEHU Act empowers the vice chancellor to take

immediate action on any matter and that Prasad possesses

the necessary qualifications and experience for the position.

Shukla expressed disappointment with the JAC’s

unwillingness to engage in meaningful discussions. He cited a

letter from the NEHUTA Executive Committee indicating their

reluctance to meet with the VC on the issue.

The vice-chancellor appealed to the JAC to come forward and

discuss the matter rationally, adhering to the university’s Act,

Statutes, and Regulations. He emphasized his openness to

seeking guidance from the teaching and non-teaching staff to

reach an amicable decision in the best interests of the

university’s future.

On the subject of the ragging incident at NEHU’s Tura

Campus, Shukla confirmed that an FIR has been filed, and the

police are investigating the matter. The NEHU PRO clarified

that the Naga Elders and NGOs did not submit any report,

nor was it expected of them. Their involvement was limited

to a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor and the university

administration to review the ongoing investigation. The

official report was submitted by the university’s Inquiry

Committee.