NEHU VC refutes allegations put by JAC

GUWAHATI, Nov 5: North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice
Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla has strongly refuted
allegations raised by the Joint Action Committee (JAC), an
umbrella body of NEHUTA, NEHUNSA, and NEHUSU,
regarding the implementation of the New Education Policy
(NEP) and the appointment a contractual Technical
Officer/Senior Consultant at NEHU, Meghalaya.
Addressing the media, Shukla clarified that the
implementation of NEP 2020 at the postgraduate level was
undertaken with due approvals from the concerned
authorities. He emphasized the benefits of NEP for the new
generation and highlighted its wide adoption across the
country.
Regarding the appointment of Rohit Prasad, Shukla asserted
that the JAC’s claims of illegality are baseless. He pointed out
that the NEHU Act empowers the vice chancellor to take
immediate action on any matter and that Prasad possesses
the necessary qualifications and experience for the position.
Shukla expressed disappointment with the JAC’s
unwillingness to engage in meaningful discussions. He cited a
letter from the NEHUTA Executive Committee indicating their
reluctance to meet with the VC on the issue.
The vice-chancellor appealed to the JAC to come forward and
discuss the matter rationally, adhering to the university’s Act,
Statutes, and Regulations. He emphasized his openness to
seeking guidance from the teaching and non-teaching staff to
reach an amicable decision in the best interests of the
university’s future.
On the subject of the ragging incident at NEHU’s Tura
Campus, Shukla confirmed that an FIR has been filed, and the
police are investigating the matter. The NEHU PRO clarified
that the Naga Elders and NGOs did not submit any report,
nor was it expected of them. Their involvement was limited
to a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor and the university
administration to review the ongoing investigation. The
official report was submitted by the university’s Inquiry
Committee.