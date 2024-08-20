26 C
New catfish species discovered in Arunachal’s Tung Stream

The species, named 'Glyptothorax punyabratai', honors Dr. Punyabarata Das for his contributions to ichthyology.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 20: In a notable development for aquatic research, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research – National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (ICAR-NBFGR) has discovered a new catfish species in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tung Stream, Chief Minister’s Office announced on Tuesday.

The species, named ‘Glyptothorax punyabratai’, honors Dr. Punyabarata Das for his contributions to ichthyology.

The CMO on the micro-blogging site X described the identification of ‘Glyptothorax punyabratai’ as a “fantastic achievement for aquatic research.”

“Exciting discovery! ICAR-NBFGR has identified a new catfish, #Glyptothoraxpunyabratai, in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tung Stream. Named in honour of Dr. Punyabarata Das, this addition highlights the incredible biodiversity of the region. A fantastic achievement for aquatic research!”, the CMO stated.

The ICAR-NBFGR has also detailed this discovery in the Ichthyological Exploration of Freshwaters, showcasing the species’ unique body features that aid in its identification.

Meanwhile, the newly discovered catfish is preserved at the National Fish Museum in Lucknow for future research, offering valuable insights into the biodiversity of Arunachal Pradesh’s freshwater systems.

