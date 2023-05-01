New generation has to imbibe knowledge of literature: KAAC CEM

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 30: The new generation have to be taught about literature said the chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang at the conclusion of the 31st Annual Conference of Karbi Lammet Amei (KLA) at Rasinja Aklam, Dongmukak, Karbi Anglong.

- Advertisement -

CEM said, “KAAC is always ready to do and help in the field of literature. Padmashree Rongbong Terang and late Longkam Teron have tried and kept the KLA going. But it seems there is lack of interest in Karbi literature. There is no permanent building of KLA the former president of KLA late Hidhinath Rongpi gave me a representation in this regard. I was surprised.”

He further said, “I thought about it and I came to know that there is plot of land of the Irrigation Department on Lumding Road with existing structures. KAAC took the decision to allot the plot of land. The office building has also been build.”

The CEM gave his word that all that is needed to be done for the KLA will be done. He has allotted fund for the celebration of Karbi Youth Festival which is now Rs. 1 core and for KLA it is now Rs. 40 lakh.

The next Annual Conference of the KLA will be held at Rongthelu Borjan in Karbi Anglong.

- Advertisement -

The president of KLA, Barim Engti and General Seceratry, Joysing Tokbi; MP Horen Sing Bey; MLAs Darsing Ronghang and Bidya Sing Engleng; Chairman of KAAC, Raju Tisso; Executive Members of KAAC, Lunsing Teron and Reena Terangpi and others were also present.