Guwahati
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
New political party floated in Manipur 

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Feb 3: A new player emerged on Manipur’s political scene as some individuals who believe in regionalism floated a new political party called “Leingak.” 

The new political party was officially launched at Manipur Press Club here on Sunday. 

It was formed on May 5, 2024 under the motto “Service Before Self” for the generations to come, the party said. 

It said the main objective of the party is to serve the people with truthfulness and sincerity, to keep the territorial integrity intact, to sacrifice life to safeguard the land, to work for the well-being and prosperity of the common people, and to make ways for the happiness of the people of Manipur. 

“The magnitude of suffering of the people of the present Manipur is greater than that of the Chahi Taret Khuntakpa, also known as Seven Years Devastation, “ said party president Haorongbam Sharat. 

He said the people of the state have not been able to freely travel within their own land now, and that they have to travel by flight to other states. 

Sharat asserted that “Leingak” was launched with the principal objective to save the  future generations from the suffering they may face in the event of persistence of the present condition.

“All the Northeastern states except three which are governed by BJP are politically stable and there is peace and harmony because they are ruled by regional parties. So, let’s make a new political history of the state”, he said. 

He also appealed to the masses to extend support to the new outfit in its efforts to restore the “past Manipur” which was a self-reliant state. (NNN)

The Hills Times
