Tawang shines as Mon Rigzsung Season 4 celebrates Monpa talent

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: The picturesque town of Tawang was immersed in music and celebration during the Grand Finale of Mon Rigzsung (Golden Folk Voice of Mon) and Mon Sergyelling (Golden Voice of Mon) Season 4, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Tuesday.

The event, held on a chilly winter evening, brought together the vibrant voices and rich cultural heritage of the Monpa community in a spectacular display of talent.

Khandu on the micro-blogging site X extended his heartfelt congratulations to the winners and participants, lauding their dedication and exceptional performances.

He wrote, “It fills my heart with pride to see the incredible talent displayed by our singers. This initiative aims to preserve and promote our rich folk traditions while encouraging modern music.”

The event was a platform for budding artists from the Monpa community, blending traditional folk tunes with contemporary musical expressions.

Meanwhile, the performances highlighted the diversity and richness of Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural heritage, drawing applause from the audience and dignitaries.

Additionally, several prominent figures graced the occasion, including Minister Dasanglu Pul, MLA Chakat Aboh, MLA Oken Tayeng, and other MLAs from the Mon region.

Furthermore, the unwavering support of the Indian Army and the Central Armed Police Force ITBP played a pivotal role in the event’s success.

Chief Minister Khandu also emphasized that the initiative seeks to provide a platform for youth to gain recognition at state, national, and international levels.

“This event is not just about singing; it’s about celebrating our roots, our traditions, and the boundless potential of our youth,” he remarked.

