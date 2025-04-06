NF Railway unloads 13091 freight rakes during the last fiscal year

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 5: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has demonstrated consistent growth in freight unloading over recent fiscal years. In the financial year 2024-25, NFR successfully unloaded 13,091 freight rakes, out of which 1288 rakes were unloaded during the month of March 2025 alone.

During the month of March 2025, a total of 688 rakes of freight carrying trains were unloaded in Assam out of which 313 were loaded with essential commodities. 131 rakes in Tripura, 24 rakes in Nagaland, 8 rakes in Arunachal Pradesh, 6 rakes each in Manipur and Mizoram were unloaded during the month. Moreover, 234 freight rakes in West Bengal and 191 freight rakes in Bihar were also unloaded during the month of within the jurisdiction of N. F. Railway.

Essential and other commodities are being transported regularly not only to meet the essential requirements of common people but also to keep the local economic activity of the region moving and growing. Advanced terminal handling facilities and introduction of more goods sheds have made the task of unloading more convenient for customers and other stakeholders to unload and clear inward rakes within a limited time frame. Continuous monitoring at all levels has also resulted in reduction of turnaround time and has increased unloading efficiency.