34.2 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 12, 2025
type here...

NIA Charges Five in Mizoram Arms Smuggling Case Linked to Bangladesh Militant Group

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

AIZAWL, JULY 12: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday charged a chargesheet against five persons in relation to the seizure of a large stash of illicit arms and ammunition in Mizoram. The weapons were meant for United Peoples Democratic Front (UPDF), a militant organization based out of Bangladesh’s Chittagong region.

- Advertisement -

The accused persons have been identified as Lalbiakchunga alias Divid alias David, Lalthawmcheuva alias Thawma, Malsawma alias Malsawma Loncheu, Rualliansanga alias Sanga, and Alok Bikash Chakma. The chargesheet was filed in front of a special NIA court in Aizawl. All five persons are charged with various laws, such as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Foreigners Act, 1946.

Related Posts:

The weapons were being smuggled to improve the military strength of the UPDF’s armed cadres based in Bangladesh, says the NIA. The weapons were found in Saithah village in Mamit district of Mizoram. Seized cache included six AK-47 rifles, 13 magazines, and 10,050 ammunition rounds.

The Mizoram Police initially filed the case on January 15, 2025. Two months thereafter, the investigation was transferred to the NIA, and that led to an unraveling of a bigger cross-border conspiracy related to the smuggling of arms to a foreign militant organization. The agency has indicated that further probes are ongoing to find more connections and co-conspirators in the network of arms smuggling.

View all stories
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Sends Preserved Rhino Horns for Genetic Testing to Wildlife Institute...

The Hills Times -
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August 10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season