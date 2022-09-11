Night Curfew Continues In 5 Km Belt Along Assam-Nagaland Border

DIMAPUR, Sept 10: Night curfew in 5 km belt along the Assam-Nagaland border in Sivasagar district of Assam will continue till the first week of October. This was informed by the district administration of Sivasagar district of Assam.

It can be mentioned here that the additional district magistrate (ADM) of Sivasagar district, Assam, has reinforced night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am every day in the 5 km belt in Assam side of Sivasagar district bordering Nagaland State with effect from August 6, 2022 for 60 days.

The ADM, Sivasagar in an order said the night curfew has been imposed as a precautionary measure to prevent the occurrence of anti-social elements/extremist/unlawful activities coming across the Assam-Nagaland border in the belt of Sivasagar district. The ADM, Sivasagar said that movement of any person/ group of persons/any vehicular traffics is prohibited during the period of night curfew.

However, the magistrate, security personnel of Army/CRPF/police, and civil officials deployed on duty are exempted from the purview of the prohibitory order. (NNN)