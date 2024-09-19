35 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Northeast Sees Alarming 12% Rise in Tobacco Use, Study Reveals

A recent study reveals a concerning 12% rise in tobacco consumption across the Northeast, prompting health experts to call for urgent action.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 19, Thursday: Tobacco consumption in the Northeast has seen a worrying 12% increase, according to a recent study, raising alarms among health officials and policymakers. This sharp rise is particularly concerning as the region already grapples with high rates of tobacco-related health issues. Experts attribute the surge to a combination of socio-economic factors, increased availability of tobacco products, and insufficient enforcement of anti-tobacco regulations.

The study indicates that the overall tobacco consumption rate in the Northeast is higher than the national average, with both smoking and smokeless forms of tobacco contributing to the spike. Health authorities fear this trend could exacerbate public health challenges, particularly the incidence of lung cancer, oral cancer, and other tobacco-related diseases.

In states like Assam, Meghalaya, and Mizoram, tobacco use has become a major public health concern. Despite government efforts to curb tobacco use through awareness campaigns and stricter regulations, the rise in consumption suggests that more comprehensive strategies are needed. Experts have called for targeted interventions, including community-based awareness programs, stricter enforcement of tobacco control laws, and increased availability of cessation support.

The report highlights the need for urgent action to address the growing issue, as the long-term impact on public health could be devastating. With tobacco-related diseases already placing a heavy burden on the healthcare system, the rise in consumption is expected to worsen the situation unless effective measures are implemented.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Assam Governor Launches Five Key Development Projects

The Hills Times -
