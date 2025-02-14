14 C
NPF urges govt to expedite Indo-Naga peace process

KOHIMA, Feb 13: The Naga People’s Front (NPF) Central Office Bearers’ consultative meeting held at the party’s central office in Kohima recently took several resolutions.

One of the resolutions is to urge both the Government of India and the “Naga national workers” to expedite the Indo-Naga peace process and bring inclusive, acceptable and honourable solution. The meeting also appealed to all the “national workers” to unite and work together.

While expressing its “deepest concern” on the prolonged unrest coupled with political turmoil in the state of Manipur, the NPF meeting re-affirmed its commitment to the NDA alliance in the state of Manipur. “However, the ‘central office bearers’ (COB) feel that proper consultation in terms of policies is lacking within the coalition partners which needs to be examined and considered in order to uphold the coalition spirit”, the NPF said. Further, the party opposes the imposition of ‘President’s Rule’ and urged for the installation of a democratically elected government without delay. The NPF also demanded that all the 5 NPF MLAs in Manipur should be accommodated in the new BJP-led-NDA dispensation in Manipur “as NPF is a trusted partner of the coalition since 2017”.

The NPF meeting in Kohima also resolved to strengthen the party at all levels. The meeting further resolved to appeal to all the former members of the NPF who have either become inactive or disassociated themselves from the party to reconsider their decisions and re-join the party in the larger cause of the Naga people.

The NPF meeting then “strongly” opposed the decision of the Central Government for construction of border fencing along the “imaginary” Indo-Myanmar border and urged the concerned authority to re-consider sealing of the border and scrapping of Free Movement Regime (FMR) which has caused series of problems disrupting the traditional ties of people who are living on both sides of the border “since time immemorial”. (NNN)

