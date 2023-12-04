NSCN-IM condemns bank robbery in Ukhrul

DIMAPUR, Dec 3: National Socialist Council of Nagalim(NSCN-

IM) has strongly condemned the “bank robbery” incident of

Ukhrul.

In a statement issued recently, the NSCN-IM said it was

shocked “to learn of the bank robbery of Punjab National Bank

(PNB), Ukhrul that took place on November 30, 2023, by

unidentified criminal elements wearing masks and carrying

dangerous weapons”.

The NSCN-IM then said it understands the feeling of shock,

anger and helplessness. The NSCN-IM expressed that it is

bound to have negative impact on the socio-economic health of

Ukhrul district. “The dastardly crime we condemn in the

strongest words. Every possible angle should be studied to

identify the perpetrators and justice be meted out”, it added.

(NNN)