NSCN-IM condemns bank robbery in Ukhrul

DIMAPUR, Dec 3: National Socialist Council of Nagalim(NSCN-
IM) has strongly condemned the “bank robbery” incident of
Ukhrul.
In a statement issued recently, the NSCN-IM said it was
shocked “to learn of the bank robbery of Punjab National Bank
(PNB), Ukhrul that took place on November 30, 2023, by
unidentified criminal elements wearing masks and carrying
dangerous weapons”.
The NSCN-IM then said it understands the feeling of shock,
anger and helplessness. The NSCN-IM expressed that it is
bound to have negative impact on the socio-economic health of
Ukhrul district. “The dastardly crime we condemn in the
strongest words. Every possible angle should be studied to
identify the perpetrators and justice be meted out”, it added.
(NNN)
